GENEVA — The Geneva City School District Board of Education has filled an open seat.
Kelley Monson was appointed at its meeting Tuesday night. She fills the seat vacated by Christen Davis, who accepted a teaching position in the district last month.
Monson will serve through the May 2023 school board election, with the option of running for election to the remainder of Davis’ term, which expires in 2027.
The district said Monson, a Geneva graduate, is CEO and senior vice president at Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, where she has worked since 2007.
The mother of two Geneva City School District students has a Master of Science degree in cyber operations and malware analysis from Utica College and a Bachelor of Science degree in management in information systems from Empire State College in Saratoga Springs. According to a district press release, Monson also possesses an Information Security Certificate and an associate degree in computer science, information technology and network administration, both from Finger Lakes Community College.
“Kelley brings many excellent traits to our board, including a financial background, previous board experience, past work advocating for children in our community, and a long history of volunteering for our schools and participating in school building site councils,” Board President Stephanie Annear said. “We were thrilled to have seven impressive candidates apply. Each applicant demonstrated a strong investment in the success of our district and brought something unique to the role.”
Monson said she is excited for the opportunity.
“I have a passion for education and ensuring that we are setting our students up with ample opportunities to do well, not only in school, but to help successfully foster them into wonderful members of our community,” Monson wrote in her letter of interest to the board.
Monson said she is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva board, and also serves on the agency’s Human Resources committee. She is a member of the Geneva Reads board and Finance committee too.
“I feel that I would be an asset to the GCSD board because I am always open to hearing new ideas and collaborating with others to ensure that the best outcome is met,” Monson wrote.