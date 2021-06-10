GENEVA — The Greater ROC regional branding campaign’s Champion Spotlight has recognized Marilla Gonzalez, owner of the Waste Not Shop on Exchange Street, a low-waste home and health store.
“Our store is dedicated to reducing waste and single-use plastic in our everyday routines, and in everything we sell, including plastic-free alternatives to plastic-packaged personal care, cleaning products and more,” Gonzalez said.
She said she was excited to see her story highlighted by Greater ROC, which was founded in July 2020 and aims to boost awareness and interest in the region. It recognizes individuals, organizations and places that make the nine-county greater Rochester region interesting.
“The Rochester region is so much more than just the downtown inner core,” Gonzalez said. “Amazing things are happening in places like Geneva. In our corner of Greater ROC, the well-being of our lakes and the nature surrounding them are always top of mind, so it was great to see this message being spread across the region.”
New Greater ROC initiatives launched in recent weeks include a new series of anthem videos being shown on local television stations and online, the Champion Spotlight social media series for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter that highlights Champions for Greater ROC doing great things in the community.