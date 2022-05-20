GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District is once again searching for a new director.
Michael Mills, who has been serving as the agency’s director since March 2020, is departing next week. The Canandaigua resident said he will now be devoting his full attention to his public relations agency, Valeo PR.
Mills continued to operate the consulting agency while directing BID operations, he said.
BID is charged with downtown beautification and promoting the central business district.
“It was a good time for a change,” Mills said Wednesday. “We did some great work.”
He pointed to the partnership with Fox Run Vineyards to bring the Glorious Garlic Festival to the lakefront, as well as the Downtown Winter Arts and Film Festival, which debuted in February in tandem with the Smith Center for the Arts. He also noted that Cruisin’ Night returns in July after a two-year hiatus related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mills said when he joined BID, he agreed with the governing board that he would stay at least two years. He said with new staffers joining BID, including Operations and Events Manager Catherine Price, it’s an opportune time for a new director to take over.
A search for a successor is expected to begin soon.
BID Board President John Brennan agreed with Mills about the future of the agency.
“We were disappointed to learn about Michael’s plans to depart the Geneva BID, but appreciate his leadership, and we are excited to build upon the activities and successes accomplished,” Brennan said in a press release. “Our new team members are onboard and up to speed and driving ahead with an exciting slate of programming and beautification activities.”
Mills said his greatest accomplishment is leaving BID in a better position than he found it.
“I love Geneva,” he said. “I love the work we’ve done over the past few years.”
A look at the new staff at BID:
• Cheagan Wilson and Scott Knittle are BID’s new maintenance team, working to keep downtown Geneva clean and attractive. Wilson is a Geneva native and was on the Geneva High School football team that won the state championship in 2006. Knittle also grew up in the area and has been working in construction in the Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse areas after serving in the Armed Forces.
• Colin Minster is BID’s communications manager, a role that is shared with Geneva city government. Minster, a Keuka College graduate, was born and raised in the Finger Lakes and most recently served as editor of the Webster Herald.
• Catherine Price previously worked for F.L.X. Hospitality and has more than 20-years’ experience in hospitality management and wholesale wine distribution. She graduated from Hollins University in Virginia and is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.