GENEVA — Last month, City Council modified a proposed mobile food truck ordinance by taking sites out of downtown and putting them in Lakefront Park in an effort to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants.
However, that change, apparently, is insufficient for the agency representing downtown merchants, the Business Improvement District.
“We love food trucks, but we would like you to vote no for the food truck ordinance,” BID Director Catherine Price told City Council Wednesday night.
That vote, expected to take place Wednesday, was tabled because of the large number of speakers who asked to address Council, largely to chastise Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer for what they claim are anti-LGBTQ+ social media postings.
Price doesn’t think reserving food trucks for Lakefront Park is the answer. Besides, she pointed out, food trucks already can operate in Geneva through special events approved by City Hall.
“Right now, as it is, we can have food trucks with events and that protect our downtown merchants,” she said. “We have 36 merchants, downtown food purveyors, that all have wonderful food at the brick-and-mortar establishments. I’m concerned about as it is laid out here, if we have a food trucks at the lakefront seven days a week that it is going to damage the business downtown, and it’s not supporting the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) of bringing people into downtown.”
Price suggested food truck events as an alternative to fixed locations and dates, though not necessarily weekly.
As an example, she said, BID hosted a small food truck rodeo at Centennial Park on Monday that featured 546 Chicken and Waffles, FLX Vegan, and The Amazing Sprinkle Starship. Price said the event drew people driving on Routes 5&20 and some from Lakefront Park.
Such events should be “left in the hands of the city events coordinator,” Price said.
While discussion will take place next month on the modified ordinance, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said more deliberation is needed, even though he said he was satisfied with modifications made at the May Council meeting.
“I think we need to think about this a little more,” he said.
Two mobile food vendors addressed Council as well.
Mia Coles, owner of FLX Vegan, and Mario Torres, owner of 546 Chicken and Waffles, said they’re not in Geneva to hurt downtown restaurants.
Torres said he likes Price’s idea of occasional food truck gatherings, but added that “the lakefront is not very appetizing to a food truck person, or driving around the city. I understand local business — they made their investment. I want to be part of that, also.”
Coles said there is a “misconception that vendors would be coming from outside the Finger Lakes to hijack revenue from local establishments. It is my hope to own and operate a restaurant in Geneva. It hasn’t been an easy task.”
And, she said, they are not competing with food offerings already in the city.
“Most mobile food is vastly different from the Geneva restaurants,” Coles said.