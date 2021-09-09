GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District will host a job fair and diversity workforce seminar for employers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva Campus Center.
The program kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free workforce diversity program for employers. Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College, will lead a discussion on creating more diverse workforces.
“As professional agencies make a sincere effort to diversify their workforce, new strategies need to be incorporated in order to be successful,” Covington said in a press release. “This presentation will highlight the business case for diversity, equity and inclusion in the employment setting today, with actions items competitive organizations can adopt for top talent acquisition and retention.”
The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local employers covering the hospitality, manufacturing, service industries — and others.
The program is free for job seekers, although an RSVP is required by sending an email to info@genevanybid.com. Employers pay $25 for a table and two chairs, and should inquire about reserving a spot by emailing michael@genevanybid.com.
Space is limited for seekers and employers.
Job candidates are encouraged to bring résumés or job histories with references.
“Many of our Geneva downtown and area merchants are experiencing the same frustrations in finding qualified talent that employers across the country are,” Geneva BID Executive Director Michael Mills said. “Our program, in coordination with our friends at FLCC, is a small step in matching talent with local jobs, and aiding merchants in securing a more diverse and qualified workforce.”