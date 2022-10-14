VICTOR — Geneva’s Jim Cecere was hunting online two years ago, looking for regional products to fill the shelves at his then-fledgling Finger Lakes Goods business on Linden Street.
He happened upon the Finger Lakes Cookie Co. After sampling the company’s products, he was sold.
“I knew right way I had to have them (in his store),” he said, explaining that the cookies are that good. “They’re made from scratch, never frozen, and baked with the highest-quality ingredients. It makes a huge difference.”
Cecere liked them so much he bought Finger Lakes Cookie Co. from founder Lori Bush, who operated the business for six years in Geneseo, Livingston County.
The cookie business has since moved to Victor as the featured attraction of Pastel Café at 31 W. Main St. The café features not only Bush’s cookies, but also cakes and other baked goods, as well as locally produced ice cream and coffees by way of Cobblestone Coffee, which roasts and grinds its blends at the Technology Farm in Geneva.
“They’re terrific coffee producers,” Cecere said. “It’s really, really good.”
This is Cecere’s third business in the region. Besides Pastel and Finger Lakes Goods, he also owns Vinifera wine bar — which, like FLX Goods, is on Linden Street.
The entrepreneur has big plans for the cookies. He plans to market them in a 300-mile radius online while pushing wholesale and corporate accounts as well.
The café model also has great potential, Cecere believes.
“I’m targeting a second location in Geneva,” he said, adding that he will need additional space — and ovens — to accommodate the anticipated growth. “Lori built a terrific product and a terrific brand.”
Other locations are under consideration, as well as franchise opportunities, Cecere said.
Cecere said Bush will manage Pastel’s Victor location, adding that she will also lead efforts to grow the institutional side of the business, including fundraisers for local schools and nonprofits and corporate gifting for customers and employees.
Bush agrees with Cecere that growth opportunities abound.
“We have so many great relationships with customers, and think we will see a lot of growth in Victor, especially as we can offer a locally baked option,” Bush said. “We are in a great position to handle a lot of volume and are excited to grow.”
A grand opening celebration for Pastel Café is set for Oct. 29. It will include free tastings and giveaways.
The business opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday. It closes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cecere said more days will be added as they continue to hire staff.