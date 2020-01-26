GENEVA — State Assemblyman Brian Kolb said there are few careers as noble as ones assisting people with disabilities.
“That’s God’s work,” said Kolb, speaking at the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Dinner Thursday evening. “It’s hard work. … To me, you couldn’t have a higher calling than that.”
Kolb said we “should be there for folks who need the most help,” adding that Ontario ARC does just that.
The agency’s contributions were recognized by the chamber, which named ARC its Member of the Year — the organization’s top honor. The event was in the Vandervoort Room in the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The dinner had been held for years at Club 86, but has grown so large the chamber had to find a larger venue.
“I’ve had a long history with Ontario ARC,” added Kolb, who at one time served on the agency’s board of directors. “It is a phenomenal organization.”
ARC, he said, “speaks to the heart of Ontario County.”
ARC Executive Director Ann Scheetz, who accepted the award on the agency’s behalf, touched on that heart. She pointed to the acceptance the Geneva community has demonstrated for ARC, formed in 1954 in the city. It moved to Hopewell in 1984 as it continued to expand its scope and programs for people with disabilities from all age groups.
“Thank you to the Geneva community for being wonderful neighbors,” she said.
Today, ARC serves more than 700 people and has about 540 employees, said Scheetz. Agency programs include a day program, clinical and transportation services and 16 residential homes, including six in Geneva. To provide job opportunities for a population that has traditionally had difficulty finding employment, ARC runs a coffee shop, pet-grooming service and a cleaning company that employs people with and without disabilities.
Other innovative programs include Pet Connections, the first-of-its-kind pet therapy program for people with disabilities or other challenges.
Scheetz said these programs make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities and help them make positive contributions to the community.
“Within our Pet Connections program I have seen how the power of animals have helped people make significant progress in healing, increasing self esteem and sparking independence,” she said. “At our new North Star Coffee, the first coffee shop run by individuals with disabilities in the area, I see the pride of our staff and the individuals that are employed, because they are part of the community, giving back and making a difference. This is full inclusion at its finest. The vision we established in 2015 that all people with disabilities or other challenges are one with their communities is becoming a reality.”
While ARC may have a more centralized location now, the agency has not forgotten its Geneva roots, Scheetz said. Besides six group homes, ARC has a seniors program on Exchange Street, a college experience program at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a job development program at Finger Lakes Health, she noted.
“I truly believe that every time our community embraces a person with a disability, acceptance grows, and it is our job to encourage and educate the community and businesses on what it means to be inclusive,” she said.
Miranda Odell, the chamber’s president, noted she worked at ARC at one time.
“It’s very special to me, and it’s very special to so many people in the Finger Lakes region,” she said.