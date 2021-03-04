GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a member milestone celebration for North Shore Wellness Club Jan. 21.
The event welcomed the newly opened business located at 412 Exchange St. About 30 people attended the event and took tours during the open house.
North Shore Wellness Club, which is owned by Don and Karen Rayburn — they also own and operate Water’s Edge B&B and Edward Jones Investments on Hamilton Street — is made up of three primary ventures:
• The Lokahi Spa.
• Rejuvenate Café.
• The Flatts at North Shore.
The Rayburns bought and renovated the space that formerly housed F.A. Church Hardware Store.
The name of their newly opened business has roots both near and far.
“Inspired by our desire to live healthier and our love of the North Shores of both Seneca Lake and Hawaii, our goal was to create a space for people to explore holistic wellness together,” they said.