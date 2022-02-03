GENEVA— The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a Member Milestone Celebration for Balanced Beauty Jan. 14. The ribbon-cutting celebrated its grand opening at 34 Seneca St. in downtown.
Attendees were able to watch service demonstrations, take advantage of special prices and discounts for their various services, and learn more about the Balanced Beauty team. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with the teams from Studio Salon and Finger Lakes Massage Therapy. Both are located inside the renovated Balanced Beauty building, the former Studio Salon and Spa.
Balanced Beauty is the newest and one of the most innovative medical and wellness spas to come to the Finger Lakes. Their team of licensed professionals take an integrative approach to personal wellness through their medically supervised treatments and cutting-edge technology. Guests can expect a truly custom and personalized plan to help them feel and look better from the inside and out.
Services at Balanced Beauty include physiq body contouring, a non-invasive body treatment to reduce fat; IV hydration therapy, a cure to replenish vitamins, minerals and electrolytes that the body may have lost due to drinking, migraines, stress, athletic exercise and more; and chrome laser skin treatments, which leave the skin feeling and looking smooth and refreshed. Guests can schedule appointments for botox and fillers, hydrafacials and virtue RF microneedling, a minimally invasive treatment that combats fine lines, wrinkles and unwanted scars.
As for Studio Salon and Finger Lakes Massage Therapy, guests can book services at www.studiosalonandspa.com and fingerlakesmassagetherapy.com.
“Balanced Beauty’s mission is to help clients feel and look great in their own skin,” said the business' medical director and owner, Dr. Arun Nagpaul. “Through our medically supervised treatments and the services that Studio Salon and Finger Lakes Massage Therapy offer, we can ensure that everyone who comes through our doors feels refreshed, renewed and revitalized. I want to thank the Geneva Area Chamber for helping us celebrate our grand opening and inviting local community members to get an inside look into our Wellness and Medical Spa. Our doors are finally open, and we look forward to helping you all feel and look your best.”
“We are thrilled to celebrate Balanced Beauty and welcome them to downtown Geneva. Having partnered with them the moment they became members, we know that Balanced Beauty will thrive here in the heart of the Finger Lakes,” says Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/President Miranda Odell.
Guests are encouraged to visit balancedbeauty.md to learn more about their various wellness and medical treatments and to book appointments.
For more information on Milestone Celebrations or other Chamber programs and business benefits that are a part of membership, call (315) 789-1776, visit www.genevany.com, or email info@genevany.com.