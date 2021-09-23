Geneva Chamber Member Milestone Celebration

Front row (from left): Bridget FitzGerald of Lyons National Bank; Diana Perry of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.; BME Associates employees Greg Bell, Roy Garfinkel and Kimberly Boyd; Chamber board member Barb Roesch of Midey, Mirras & Ricci LLP; Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and President Miranda Odell; and Chamber board member Meghan Finnerty of Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union. Back row: Chamber staffer Meg Hopkins; Chamber Vice Chair Tanya Taylor of Petrella Phillips LLP; Chamber treasurer Josh Miller of LNB; BME Associates employees Fred Shelley, Cory Mahoney and Lisa Jones; and Chamber board members Polly Clark of CNB, Mario Fratto of Geneva Granite, and Richard Austin of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante.

 Neil Sjoblom

GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a Member Milestone Celebration for BME Associates Sept. 16. The ribbon-cutting celebrated the business’ newly opened office located at 150 Castle Street.

About 20 people attended the event, took tours during the open house, and learned more about BME Associates and its staff.

BME Associates is an engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying firm with 30-plus years’ experience working on a wide range of project types and sizes. They also have an office in Fairport.

“We are thrilled to celebrate BME Associates and welcome them to their new office in downtown Geneva,” Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and President Miranda Odell said. “Having already worked with Lyons National Bank and other local businesses, we know that BME will fit right in with the business community and thrive here in the heart of the Finger Lakes.”

For more information on milestone celebrations or other Chamber programs and business benefits that are a part of membership, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or visit www.genevany.com.

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization with the sole focus of serving and representing its member businesses and organizations. As a primary benefit of Membership, the Chamber generates awareness and provides exposure for its members by effectively promoting the people, property, products, and services of each.

