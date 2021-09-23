GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a Member Milestone Celebration for BME Associates Sept. 16. The ribbon-cutting celebrated the business’ newly opened office located at 150 Castle Street.
About 20 people attended the event, took tours during the open house, and learned more about BME Associates and its staff.
BME Associates is an engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying firm with 30-plus years’ experience working on a wide range of project types and sizes. They also have an office in Fairport.
“We are thrilled to celebrate BME Associates and welcome them to their new office in downtown Geneva,” Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and President Miranda Odell said. “Having already worked with Lyons National Bank and other local businesses, we know that BME will fit right in with the business community and thrive here in the heart of the Finger Lakes.”
For more information on milestone celebrations or other Chamber programs and business benefits that are a part of membership, call the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or visit www.genevany.com.