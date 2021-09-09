GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours Networking Mixer July 14 at Pilat Graphic Design, its first such event since October 2020. The event doubled as a Member Milestone Celebration to honor the five-year anniversary of Pilat Graphic Design’s new location and business expansion on Route 414 in Waterloo.
In addition to snacks and drinks, guests took a behind-the-scenes tour to see the full services and equipment the commercial print and design production company offers.
The Chamber also hosted a Business After Hours Open House at its One Franklin Square office in downtown Geneva Aug. 11.
This month’s mixer happened Wednesday at Big aLICe Brewing in Geneva.
Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month. The purpose and goal is to help increase awareness of Chamber members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience the business location and to see or sample the property’s products and services. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership.
Anyone planning to attend a Chamber event is asked to RSVP at least one week in advance at (315) 789-1776 or info@genevany.com.