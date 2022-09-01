GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Member Milestone Celebration to honor the official grand opening of Splash Car Wash next week.
It’s scheduled for 12 noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) at the business’ 780 Canandaigua Road location.
The event will feature light refreshments and a ribbon-cutting. A photo op for Chamber members and event attendees is set for 12:45 p,m.
Starting in Connecticut in 1981, Splash Car Wash has grown to operate more than 50 locations across Connecticut, Vermont and New York.
All who plan to attend are asked to RSVP no later than Monday (Sept. 5) by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or info@genevany.com.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization that focuses on promoting and representing its member businesses and partners from across the Finger Lakes region. As a primary benefit of Membership, the Chamber generates awareness and provides exposure for its members by promoting the people, property, products, and services of each.