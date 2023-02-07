WATERLOO — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will host its next “Business After Hours” networking mixer from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bella’s Seneca Lake Steakhouse.
Dick Austin, who also owns Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, purchased and renovated the former Emile’s Restaurant before it reopened in 2022 as Bella’s Seneca Lake Steakhouse. The restaurant features weekly specials and is known for its various meat cuts, steaks and seafood dishes, a large dining room, bar and space where it can cater to large crowds for events and banquets.
Guests at Wednesday’s event will enjoy food and drink samples highlighted from the menu, have the chance to take tours, and meet the owner while learning more about the historic property.
A presentation, raffles and group photo will take place shortly after 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members, and is included for all 2023 BAH season pass holders. As reservations are required, attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization focused on serving and representing its customers, which are made up of member businesses and organizations located throughout the Finger Lakes.
“Business After Hours” events are held on the second Wednesday of each month, from 4-6 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. The opportunity to host one of these events is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership.
For more information, visit www.genevany.com.