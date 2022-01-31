GENEVA — A decade after expanding his operation in Geneva, Ciccino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant owner Salvatore Franzone said the dining room and bar area at the Exchange Street business will close, effective Tuesday.
Ciccino’s Geneva will continue to operate as a takeout and delivery pizzeria and restaurant, Franzone said.
The Geneva location opened in July 2006, a decade after Franzone founded the original Ciccino’s in the old fire department building in downtown Waterloo.
In February 2012, Ciccino’s Geneva expanded to include a bar area and dining room.
While noting that the restaurant industry has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, Franzone said it was not the sole reason for the decision to switch to takeout and delivery at the Geneva location.
“Covid is partly responsible … as well as Lyons National Bank’s need for additional space for their staff and departments (Franzone leases space from LNB for his business),” he said in a press release. “Let’s all face it, the last two years have been a roller coaster of a ride for everyone. With that being said, we have had to adapt on the fly our business models to everyday changes that have been imposed on us. With these changes being made, we have had to make a calculated and logical business decision moving forward which best suits our business philosophy and practices.
“Takeout and delivery has always been offered since our (Waterloo) opening in May of 1996. Those services are now stronger than ever in the restaurant industry and here to stay as a norm.”
In a text message to the Times Sunday morning, Franzone said staffing issues caused by the ongoing pandemic also contributed to the decision to alter his Geneva operation.
Meanwhile, the bar and dining room at Ciccino’s Waterloo location will remain open, with a slight variation in menu options.
“There will be some menu items that will be modified to accommodate service changes,” Franzone said. “We anticipate a hybrid menu between our fast-casual food court location at del Lago Resort and Casino and our full-service Waterloo location.”
The Waterloo and Geneva locations will continue to offer off-premises catering, with the Waterloo store offering on-premises catering at its Secondo Piano second-floor banquet room.
For more information, visit ciccinos.com.