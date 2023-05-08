GENEVA — For the first time, the city is poised to allow food trucks on public property this summer, but they won’t be downtown — at least not yet.
Last week, City Council approved a measure that could ultimately allow mobile food vendors in spots at Lakefront Park. The resolution, modified to take downtown locations out of the potential mobile food spots, will need a second approval at next month’s meeting to become a chapter of city code.
After considerable discussion, City Council voted 5-1 to modify the proposal created by City Manager Amie Hendrix and her administrative team at the request of several city councilors. She proposed some food truck locations not only at Lakefront Park, but also at Bicentennial Park and spots on Exchange and Seneca streets.
The modified resolution passed by a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Steve Valentino and Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall voting no. Councilors Laura Salamendra (Ward 5) and Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) left the meeting before the vote.
The action came after the city encouraged restaurant owners and others to take part in public input on the proposal at the beginning. No restaurant owners spoke, but two residents, Kathryn Slining-Haynes and John Brennan, a candidate for City Council, both spoke in favor, although Brennan wanted modifications related to who would enforce the ordinance, as well as limits on noise for food trucks.
Gaglianese, a strong supporter of the proposal at the April meeting— councilors urged Hendrix to move the food truck ordinance up the priority ladder — acknowledged he was having reservations after several downtown restaurant owners approached him with concerns. While he does not believe a limited number of food trucks downtown and at the lakefront would hurt restaurants, he understood their fears of losing business.
“I’m torn right now when I was gung ho (before),” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Tom Burrall said he was not conflicted. He sees no need for more food options when there are 25 places to eat in downtown Geneva.
“I think that a resolution is supposed to solve a problem,” he said. “So, what’s the problem?”
Mayor Steve Valentino urged City Council to go slow on the initiative.
“I want to approach this cautiously,” he said.
While City Council ultimately took his suggestion, Valentino voted against it because they approved it without deciding where and how many food trucks would be allowed at Lakefront Park.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. sees the proposal as another opportunity to increase activities at Lakefront Park. He said beyond the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, there is not much to do there.
“The more we capture the tourism dollars” the better, he said.
Ward 3’s Jan Regan said there’s a distinction between brick-and-mortar restaurants downtown and mobile food vendors.
“A food truck offers such a different experience,” she said, while acknowledging the contributions Geneva’s restaurants make to the community. “My instinct is the competition will not hurt them.”
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said he supports bringing food trucks to the city.
“What it is is affording residents with many choices” while encouraging more businesses to come to Geneva, he said.
Noone said the city is “behind the 8-ball” when it comes to mobile-food vendors. He noted that diners often follow their favorite food trucks and this would be an opportunity to bring more people to Geneva. Some of the vendors may ultimately decide to become part of the city’s brick-and-mortar establishments, he added.
Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera pointed to the Park the Carts mobile-food location in Portland, Ore., as something that could be replicated at Lakefront Park, where he said he favored food trucks.
“I’m less for downtown and more for lakefront,” he said.
With that, Noone suggested the underused Bicentennial Park could be an ideal place for a Portland-style food truck offering.
However, the Exchange Street park didn’t ultimately make the cut.
Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm added that food trucks should be looked at as late-evening dining options for downtown and for bringing culinary options not offered in the city.