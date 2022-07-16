GENEVA — City residents and businesses may have more trash-hauling options soon.
After a previous plan in April failed to yield changes to the city’s solid waste ordinance that would have increased the number of licenses for residential and commercial hauling, a City Council majority that attended a special meeting Monday agreed to bring a revised plan back to the body in August for consideration.
Councilors Tom Burrall-1, Jan Regan-3, Ken Camera-Ward 4, John Salone-6 and Anthony Noone-At Large agreed on a proposal to allow the city to offer six residential hauler licenses and six commercial hauler licenses. Mayor Steve Valentino and Councilors Bill Pealer Jr.-2, Laura Salamendra-5 and Frank Gaglianese III-At Large did not attend.
The previous proposal, defeated by a 5-2 margin in April, would have allowed four residential and four commercial haulers in the city, in addition to a special micro-hauler license awarded earlier this year to Closed Loop Systems, a company that picks up compostable material and solid waste. Growing Cycle, part of the non-profit Blueprint Geneva, also picks up compostable material, but does not pick up trash.
It’s expected that a resolution to add additional hauler licenses will be up for consideration at the Aug. 3 Council meeting.
The decision Monday came after discussing the issue with representatives of the Nardozzi Companies and Lyons Road Inc. trash-hauling services. Lyons Road has been in the business for nearly five decades, while Nardozzi, a road contractor, is relatively new to the industry.
Nardozzi has been central to the thrust by some councilors to add more licenses. In the spring, they were issued a cease-and-desist order by the city for operating a trash-hauling business in the city without a license.
Nardozzi had picked up some business — the Geneva Housing Authority among those clients — when another longtime city hauler, Casella, apparently had neglected to make regular pickups at some locations. Casella, which has about 75% of the city’s residential business, was suffering from staffing and equipment issues, Monday’s discussions indicated.
Nardozzi Companies CEO James Nardozzi said the cease-and-desist order cost them $750,000 in business. He added that Nardozzi had invested $2 million in hauling equipment, along with hiring six employees.
“I think an expansion would be appropriate,” he said, adding that greater competition would result in more competitive pricing and improved service.
Nardozzi said that under the current licensing in the city’s solid waste ordinance, “free-market competition has essentially ended” in Geneva, where prices only vary by 4% to 5%.
“We unanimously support free-market enterprise,” he said.
However, Camera opposes an unlimited number of licenses, as some councilors have suggested.
“Inviting an unlimited number of haulers here is an insult” to those who are doing right by their customers, he said.
However, while apparently agreeing to increasing the number of licenses, Noone said he would prefer residential trash hauling be a city service or have the city contract with one company. He pointed to the city of Auburn in Cayuga County as a model for Geneva to consider.
The changes to the solid waste ordinance to allow six residential and six commercial hauler licenses would require resolution approval — or readings, as they are called — at two meetings, explained City Clerk Lori Guinan.