GENEVA — With its initial community choice electricity supply contract expiring June 30, the town chose to continue providing its residents access to locally sourced renewable energy.
In July 2019, Geneva began providing residents and small businesses clean electricity as a default option, at a fixed rate for two years. The offering is part of the Finger Lakes Community Choice clean energy program. Joule Community Power will continue to serve as the program administrator.
Finger Lakes Community Choice enables participating communities to leverage the collective buying power of residents and small businesses on a large-enough scale to dictate the terms of how they buy energy. Community Choice Aggregation enables municipalities to negotiate for renewable electricity at fixed rates that are priced lower than otherwise available.
Over the first 18 months of the current contract, town participants receiving 100% renewable electricity contributed to stopping 5,800 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent amount of carbon sequestered by approximately 8,000 acres of forest.
The new contract will run from July 1 through June 30, 2023. The town of Geneva chose 100% renewable electricity from Constellation, a leading competitive energy provider, as its default energy option. Once again the town will offer a fixed-rate standard supply option and has added a third fixed-rate supply option, a 50% New York state renewable (the remaining 50% is matched by certificates sourced from U.S. wind farms). Eligible residents and businesses will be enrolled for the 100% New York state renewable default option automatically, but may withdraw or switch supply options, at any time, without incurring fees or penalties.
Prior to July 1, eligible New York State Electric & Gas utility customers will receive a letter from the local municipality that includes information on how to opt out. Those who opt out will receive basic electricity supply service from NYSEG at the variable utility rate. Regardless of program participation, NYSEG remains responsible for delivery, repair service, and billing.
Earlier this year, the town passed a resolution to approve community choice solar as a way to include the guaranteed savings community solar delivers as a default energy option. In 2019, the municipality endorsed an opt-in community solar pilot that supported local renewable energy generation while delivering guaranteed savings to participants. By including community solar as a default energy offering rather than an on an opt-in basis, the town is able to make the benefits of community solar available to the entire community while removing enrollment hurdles and eliminating the need for a second bill for community solar in favor of consolidated billing.
The new community solar offering is expected to launch later this year.
“The joint effect of the two programs sponsored by the town makes it easy to support renewable energy,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti, said.