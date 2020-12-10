GENEVA — Maureen Ballatori and her 29 Design Studio at 100 Castle St. are on a roll.
Last year, Ballatori’s marketing firm helped Real Eats of Geneva win a $1 million grand prize in the international Grow-NY food and agriculture competition. In 2020, her firm helped Leep Foods of Chili, Monroe County, prepare and submit its application for the Grow-NY competition — and the 29 Design Studio client won a $250,000 start-up prize.
Leep Foods is a grower and wholesale distributor of a “super food,” organic mushrooms.
Ballatori, who founded 29 Design Studio in 2007, heads a staff of six. Her office is in the Port 100 building at the corner of Castle and Genesee streets. Her marketing firm helps cultivate and grow successful food and agriculture brands.
“We’ve been working with Leep Foods since March,” Ballatori relayed. “They had applied for the Grow-NY competition last year and wanted to take another stab at it this year. We worked hand-in-glove with the Leep Foods team on their application, branding, marketing strategy and pitch, and boy, did it pay off.
“This is the kind of work that gets my blood flowing.”
Ballatori said her team tries to “drive talented teams forward and being ingrained in the upstate New York region and connecting smart people who love food and ag as much as we do.”
“When you have it pay off like this two years in a row, I’m speechless. I’m on cloud nine,” she said.