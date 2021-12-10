Development sketch
An early sketch of Lake’s Edge Seneca, the mixed-use development eyed for the Geneva American Legion property.

GENEVA — The city Industrial Development Agency approved a scaled-back tax deal Friday afternoon for Lake’s Edge Seneca, the $25.2 million lakefront development proposed for the former American Legion property on Lochland Road.

The major revision: a reduction of about $1 million in the tax-abatement portion of the financial assistance package the developers, River’s Edge Capital, are getting to build a 111-room luxury hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant and wedding/event venue. The project also includes a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a brewery.

