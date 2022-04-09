GENEVA — Four members of the city’s Industrial Development Agency toured Trinity Episcopal Church this week as part of the agency’s consideration of a host of tax benefits for a developer who plans to convert the property into an inn, events center and restaurant.
Their general conclusion after touring the church and adjacent buildings that will make up Trinity Church Inn: It’s in need of a host of expensive structural repairs — and the historic South Main Street church likely didn’t have a prayer if not for a redevelopment plan offered by Mark McGroarty.
“This (project) is a pretty heavy lift, and it would be a shame to see the building deteriorate further,” IDA Board Chair Anne Nenneau said at Friday morning’s meeting, where the board unanimously approved a $3.6 million package of tax breaks for Trinity Church Inn LLC, headed by McGroarty of McGroarty Investments. “I’m concerned about what would happen (to the property) if this deal doesn’t go through.”
IDA Vice Chair Rick Bley agreed.
“I think we would be doing a disservice to the city if we do not proceed on this,” he added.
The IDA approved a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. The PILOT benefits total nearly $3.1 million. Trinity Church Inn would gradually make larger payments to the taxing entities, which include the city, school district, library and county.
Without the tax abatement, Trinity would pay about $5.1 million to the taxing entities.
The IDA also approved a $456,000 sales tax exemption for construction, a $99,750 break for fixtures and equipment, and a $55,000 mortgage-tax-recording exemption.
McGroarty is seeking state and federal historic tax credits too.
As a church property, it is currently tax exempt. The sale of it to Trinity Church Inn LLC would put it on the tax rolls.
The nearly $9.9 million project calls for redeveloping the church and property into a 29-room inn, 73-seat restaurant, and 195-seat event space.
The approvals culminate years of legal wrangling and necessary approvals from the city’s zoning and planning boards and clears the way for repairs and rehabilitation to the church building and two others on the property. Sanctuary walls have suffered significant water damage from a leaking roof, and a lack of heat has resulted in plumbing damage. The developer is facing a host of other repairs, along with the costs of creating lodging, a restaurant and the events space.
Trinity Episcopal vacated the church in 2018 and now worships at 78 Castle St. With a shrinking congregation and limited funds, the church opted to redevelop the property with McGroarty, who has done similar projects, including one in Buffalo. Trinity Church Inn LLC is purchasing the property from the church for $340,000.
Other IDA board members agreed with Nenneau and Bley that the city is fortunate to have a developer willing and capable of saving the property, which is nestled in an historic South Main Street neighborhood where a number of residents opposed the project.
“I was in shock to see that (condition of the church),” IDA board member R.J. Passalacqua said. “You can tell the life of this building has been ripped out.”
Added member Irene Rodriguez: “I think the benefits are absolutely clear and the cost is worth it.”
“This is going to be a huge undertaking for Mark (McGroarty),” observed another IDA board member, Ben Vasquez.
The project would create 10-20 full-time jobs and another 15-20 part-time positions within three years of completion. Those jobs include 4-5 management positions paying $60,000 to $100,000, 7-8 administrative jobs paying $35,000 to $60,000, and 15-20 production jobs paying $15 an hour. The project also would create a number of temporary construction jobs.
Lark Hotels, a company that operates a number of hotels nationwide, though mostly in New England, is in talks with Trinity Church Inn about managing the inn and possibly the events space.
McGroarty issued a statement on the approval late Friday afternoon. Read it at fltimes.com.