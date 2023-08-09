GENEVA — Citing the risk businesses take with expansion, the city’s Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved about $1 million in tax breaks for Nardozzi Companies, which plans to build an estimated $2.5 million headquarters on Forge Avenue property that was formerly part of the Geneva Industrial Park.
The package approved by the IDA Friday includes a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement providing nearly $780,000 in savings over a 13-year term that was reduced from 15 years. The term reduction cut Nardozzi’s PILOT savings by about $141,000. The road construction and waste-hauling company also was granted a sales-tax exemption of $168,750 and a mortgage-tax exemption of $19,743.
Nardozzi’s current headquarters are on Genesee Street, near the Geneva Enterprise Development Center.
The vote on the tax package was contingent on the city Planning Board approving Nardozzi’s site plan and architectural review. That happened at the board’s Aug. 1 meeting after months of delay.
IDA Administrator Tracy Verrier noted that while Nardozzi will have a lower tax burden during the 13-year PILOT schedule, the land where they are building their headquarters has been off the tax rolls as part of the Industrial Park owned jointly by the city, the IDA, and the Ontario County IDA.
The “city is making zero revenues for this property,” Verrier relayed to IDA members. “It’s all new revenue for (the) municipalities. Taxes are being paid. It’s not a free ride.”
Verrier noted that each taxing entity gradually will get additional tax revenue over the course of the 13-year PILOT.
Three residents spoke in opposition at a public hearing held in May. One, Kathryn Slining-Haynes, noted Nardozzi is an established business, not a company Geneva is trying to entice to move within its municipal boundaries.
Verrier said companies such as Nardozzi are looking for some relief when deciding to expand.
“They have some investment money. They have a mortgage coming out of this,” she said. “They’ve got financing they need to take care of, and to kind of be hit with a property tax liability like this in those first years is really difficult for developers.”
IDA board member Jason Fulton agreed.
“They’re taking all the risks,” he said. “They’re putting in the investments. There’s no guarantees to what they do. The economy changes all the time.”
Longtime board member Rick Bley, whose term expires in September, said he has experienced both sides of business entrepreneurship. Some succeeded, while others did not.
“When you go into business, there’s a risk,” he said.
The project is expected to retain 60 full-time jobs and add 10-15 positions, said company President James Nardozzi while expressing thanks to the IDA.
“We’ve been actively engaged in the community for 17 years,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having 17-plus additional years.”
The company was the contractor for the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape project. More recently, it started a trash-hauling business.