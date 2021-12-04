GENEVA — A host of people spoke out Tuesday against a tax incentive package worth over $8 million for the $25 million hotel and restaurant that are part of the Lake’s Edge Seneca mixed-use development on property formerly owned by the Geneva American Legion.
The city’s Industrial Development Agency, which has the power to grant the tax breaks, apparently listened.
“We are not going to vote on this today,” IDA Chair Anne Nenneau announced at the agency’s meeting Friday morning at the Geneva Housing Authority, before members went into executive session to discuss the matter. “This was decided, more or less, yesterday afternoon.”
Instead, members are considering new terms for the incentives, both in price and the length of time for the tax breaks.
The IDA will meet again at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at a location to be determined.
Lake’s Edge Seneca will feature a 111-room luxury hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant and wedding/event venue, as well as a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a brewery on the 13-acre Lochland Road site, where a separate 51-unit luxury condominium development also is planned. Project incentives include an estimated payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement of $6.9 million over 15 years for the four taxing entities — the city, county, and school district (including the library).
Lake’s Edge, which is owned by River’s Edge Capital, a private equity firm, would pay a gradually larger amount of money to each of the local taxing entities, from nearly $30,000 the first year to nearly $875,000 in the 15th year of the PILOT. Additional tax breaks include an estimated sales tax exemption of $1.4 million on facility construction, fixtures and equipment, and an estimated mortgage tax exemption of $176,476.
At Friday’s meeting, IDA Director and City Manager Sage Gerling announced that MRB Group had put together a cost-benefit analysis for the project that was posted on the city’s website Friday afternoon. The analysis claims that over the proposed 15-year tax abatement schedule, the project will have a $36.6 million local benefit. Those numbers factor in permanent jobs related to the operation of the hotel and restaurant, along with temporary construction jobs.
The analysis estimates project construction will generate 97 jobs, 73 directly and 24 indirectly, for earnings of about $6.3 million and a local spending estimate of $16.3 million.
Permanent operational jobs are estimated at 30, with an additional four indirect jobs, with earnings of $26 million, the analysis says.
It was unclear on Friday how MRB calculated those numbers. Gerling did not respond to questions about how and when the analysis was put together and whether it was in response to the large number of people who spoke against the tax breaks at IDA’s public hearing on the project tax incentives Tuesday evening.
An opponent of the tax breaks, Walter Boyer, questioned the MRB document.
“If I understand the accounting they provided, it seems that they are comparing development with PILOT to no development at all,” he said. “One needs to compare development with PILOT to development without PILOT. The analysis assumes — again, this is my understanding — that the developers will walk away if they don’t get the PILOT and that no other developers will be interested.”
Residents speaking out Tuesday against the tax incentives for Lake’s Edge included councilors Ken Camera of Ward 5 and Tom Burrall of Ward 1, who noted they were speaking on behalf of themselves, not as councilors. However, at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Camera expressed disappointment at the tax incentive proposal, calling it “woefully inadequate.”
Camera said Gerling should have met with City Council to discuss what was being proposed and to get members’ input, guessing the incentive package was negotiated between Lake’s Edge and city administration.
“I’m disappointed in what staff has presented to us,” Camera said.
His proposal, to have the issue added to the Council agenda so that the incentives could be discussed, was rejected. Only Ward 3’s Jan Regan and Ward 5’s Laura Salamendra supported his resolution.
Mayor Steve Valentino said he was uncomfortable with Council possibly meddling in the affairs of an independent agency.