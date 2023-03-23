GENEVA — The city’s Industrial Development Agency has updated its project fee policy to better accommodate a wider range of projects, specifically smaller projects that do not involve substantial property development activities.
IDA Interim Director Tracy Verrier made the announcement recently, explaining that city businesses planning to invest in equipment, furniture, fixtures, and/or minor renovations can apply just for sales- and use-tax exemptions, and mortgage-recording-tax abatements, to offset those costs.
According to Verrier, sales tax in the city of Geneva is 7.5% and the mortgage recording tax in Ontario County is 1% of the total loan amount.
“The Geneva IDA can abate 100% of the sales tax on eligible capital expenditures and 75% of the mortgage recording tax,” she said. “Neither of these incentives are grants in that no money is given directly to the business. Rather, they reduce the overall cost of a project through upfront savings.”
Verrier said there is limited financial impact to Ontario County or the city related to the incentives, as they are new, one-time expenditures that likely would not have occurred without the IDA’s assistance.
“This means the exemptions do not reduce sales-tax or mortgage-tax collection compared to prior years, and are related to taxes that the community may not have collected anyway,” she said.
Historically, Verrier said the Geneva IDA has worked only with projects that involve substantial property tax implications and that are seeking a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, such as major building construction and renovation projects.
“This new change to the project fee policy can benefit smaller businesses that might not normally consider Geneva IDA incentives,” she said.
Interested businesses must fill out an application, which is reviewed by the Geneva IDA Board of Directors. Verrier said that the board ultimately decides whether to approve the incentives for any given project based on its nature and impact.
How it would work
She provided an example of a project that could now benefit:
A small manufacturer would like to upgrade its warehousing capabilities within its existing facility. It will involve a $250,000 investment in new shelving, some internal renovations to the facility, new furniture and office equipment for the warehousing manager, and an additional forklift. The business could now apply to the Geneva IDA for the aforementioned exemptions. In this case, the business would receive a sales tax exempt form, which it would give to its vendors and contractors. This would prevent the business from being charged sales tax, up to a certain limit, on any of the allowable purchases. The exemption could save a project of this nature nearly $17,000, depending on the exact budget breakdown.
However, the incentives do come at some cost, Verrier noted. There is an application fee, an administrative charge, and some legal costs associated with receiving these benefits. A project like the one outlined above would have fees of roughly $5,000 for the sales tax exemption benefit, creating a net benefit of around $12,000.
“There is also some administrative capacity and time required of the business to track the benefits and report on project outcomes over time,” she noted.
Additionally, New York state has some restrictions regarding business and project eligibility. For instance, retail businesses, which are defined as businesses where more than 33.3% of customers come to the site, are not eligible except under certain circumstances, Verrier explained.
“An exception would be tourism-focused businesses that actively attract visitors to an area or businesses located in Census tracts with certain economic indicators,” she said.
Verrier said Geneva IDA staff can help to determine whether the benefits for a particular project are worth the costs involved. Generally, she explained, projects of $100,000 or more could be a good fit — and the larger the project, the greater the net benefit.
“Consultation with Geneva IDA staff to ascertain eligibility and project fit is free of charge,” she added.
For more information, contact Verrier, at tracy.verrier@mrbgroup.com.