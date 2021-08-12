GENEVA — As part of its efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming environment, the Geneva Public Library has hired Kiara Rolón-Manso as its new full-time Spanish-speaking library clerk.
Rolón-Manso joins the library with a background in community service and tutoring. She helps meet a number of important needs for library patrons, most notably those most comfortable speaking Spanish. She will be on hand at the library’s information desks during a variety of hours to help answer questions, assist with library computers, and connect patrons with library materials and services. In addition, her position will feature duties focused on translating library signage, growing the library’s Spanish language collections and programs, and conducting outreach within the community.
The position is possible thanks to an increase in library tax levy funding approved by voters in May.
“The library was excited to see the results of the tax vote because we knew the possibilities it opened up,” library Director Chris Finger said, “but we were ecstatic to find someone in the hiring process so perfect for and excited by the position as Kiara.”
Rolón-Manso started at the Library July 1. She has been busy with training and a review of the results of a recent survey the library conducted on the interest in and barriers to library materials and programs in Spanish. One common note in the survey results was that new library users were intimidated by the library card sign-up process.
“My hope is to be able to make that process less scary while also educating community members about all of the services that are available, even without a card,” Rolón-Manso said.
In conjunction with its long-range initiatives committee, the library and Rolón-Manso are planning several programs, including an open house-type event designed to introduce new Spanish-speaking visitors to the library. More details about that event and other initiatives will be announced in the coming months.
Anyone with questions regarding the library and its service offerings can contact Rolón-Manso at (315) 789-5303, ext. 118, or krolon@pls-net.org.