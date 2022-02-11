GENEVA — Cannabis is no longer just the domain of the party generation.
Sure, lots of folks are still using it for the reasons generations have: the high. However, people of varied ages are turning to cannabis products for more than just a buzz. For some, it’s to relieve pain, while many chemo patients use it to relieve nausea. Still others say it helps them cope with anxiety. It’s even being used to reduce seizures for people with uncontrolled epilepsy.
Changing attitudes towards marijuana no doubt played a role in the state Legislature’s decision in 2021 to give the green light to recreational cannabis use, sales and production.
“The industry is not underground anymore. It’s mainstream,” says Nate Kurash of Rushville.
It’s one of the reasons Kurash started FLX420, a quarterly magazine dedicated to cannabis — from a user, home grower and industry perspective. The magazine is being produced through Geneva-based magazine publisher Fahy-Williams, whose products include Life in the Finger Lakes.
“My goal is to have a one-stop-shop for all things cannabis-related,” said Kurash, who has been in the industry since 2019 and owns a processing business in Missouri.
The Ohio native came to the region 18 months ago to join the woman who is now his wife, Heather; they met online seven years ago. However, Kurash said he didn’t just fall in love with a woman from the Finger Lakes. He fell in love with the region.
“The FLX is one of the most unique and beautiful places in the country,” Kurash said. “I call it ‘postcard’ country because of all of the amazing scenery.”
He said he connected with Fahy-Williams representatives while working out at a local gym and approached them about the idea of a magazine focused on all things cannabis. They liked it, and told him they were considering a similar publication.
The first issue comes out April 20.
“The focus will be on the home grower, the dispensary and onsite consumption customer as well as the industry insiders — the growers, manufacturers, dispensaries and onsite consumption licenses holders,” he said. “The goal of the magazine is to connect all of the moving pieces and provide a place people can get reliable and accurate information.”
Kurash said it will take time for the nascent industry to get rolling in New York.
The five-member Cannabis Control Board held its inaugural meeting in early October; by the end of 2021, it had met an additional three times. Board members voted on measures that expanded access to New York’s Medical Cannabis Program and officially launched the state’s Cannabinoid Hemp Program, NY Cannabis Insider reported.
The board needs to establish regulations for the industry, including how many licenses the state will issue.
Kurash said it will be 2023 before you see recreational dispensaries and growing operations in New York, although he acknowledges that Native American tribes already are selling cannabis products in the state, including Seneca Falls.
“I believe that like the wine and craft beer industry, the cannabis industry will have a very similar look and feel here,” he said.
Kurash predicted that at some point, you’ll see tours of dispensaries just like the wine tours.
The array of cannabis products is almost mind-numbing, he said. With the advent of edibles, tinctures (extracts) and cannabis-infused beverages, the industry has really turned a corner and is now more mainstream than ever,” he said. “You add the truly amazing benefits people receive from cannabis for treating numerous medical conditions and it really makes people re-think their previous opinions on the plant.”
He suggests people travel to a state where dispensaries are in operation, such as Michigan, to get a grasp of where the industry is going.
“You might have between 40 and 60 choices of edibles,” he explained. “The way you can consume is changing. The smoker is soon going to be the dinosaur.”
A launch party is set for the new magazine on April 20 at the FLX Cannabis Company on Railroad Street in Victor, which Kurash noted hopes to get a state dispensary license.
For information on the magazine, go to flx420.com.