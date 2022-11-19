GENEVA — A growing Geneva manufacturer looking for a new home after losing its lease at the city’s Enterprise Development Center may have found one.
Pretzel Logic is in the process of applying for a $1.8 million grant from Empire State Development as part of a $2 million plan to renovate the former CCMI Plastics Building at 88 Middle St.
CCMI has moved into a new facility on Route 14 in the town of Geneva.
Pretzel Logic was founded by Jeff Calhoun, who took a space in the GEDC in 2020 with a plan to build outdoor furniture. The business’ main products are shipping containers for U-Haul, large laminated parts for McIntosh Box and Pallet Co. in Geneva, modular fruit bins for fresh-produce harvesting, and miscellaneous parts for other customers, along with furniture.
It now has 20 employees.
“They have outgrown the space at the GEDC,” City Manager Amie Hendrix told City Council at a special meeting Wednesday night, where Council unanimously passed a resolution endorsing Pretzel Logic’s grant application, a required first step in the grant process. “This seems to make more and more sense.”
The IDA opted not to renew the company’s lease earlier this year.
Pretzel Logic is still in the GEDC, according to Tracy Verrier of MRB Group, which serves as the administrator of the agency.
Nichola Ostrander of Ostrander Consulting, the agency assisting in Pretzel Logic’s grant application, said Calhoun wants to remain in the city.
“He was looking to stay in Geneva and was having a hard time finding space,” she said.
Calhoun looked at Victor and Bloomfield, Ostrander noted.
“When (the old CCMI building) became available, he decided to go after this space instead because he wants to stay in the city of Geneva,” she said. “He didn’t take the other opportunity outside the city. … He is actually looking to build an addition onto the building so that he can continue to grow and stay in the city.”
Mayor Steve Valentino said Pretzel Logic’s average employee makes $27 an hour.
“He is looking to hire another 13-15 in the next five years, if not more, as he continues to grow,” Ostrander said.
Calhoun did not respond to a request for comment.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera asked if Pretzel Logic is seeking a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would reduce the company’s tax liability. Hendrix said there’s “been no discussion of a PILOT at this point,” and Verrier confirmed that Thursday. However, Hendrix noted, the company has every right to seek a tax abatement plan with the IDA.