GENEVA — Kayleigh Hogan, daughter of Sharon Hogan and the late Greg Hogan of Geneva, was selected as a recipient for the “Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award,” presented by the Manufacturing Institute. STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative that honor and recognize women in science, technology, engineering, and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies, and who also have exhibited leadership and excellence in their careers and represent all measures of the industry.
The STEP Ahead Awards honored 100 women and 30 Emerging Leaders during the national awards ceremony which took place on November 4, 2021, at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
Hogan, an Asset Engineer at Covestro in Baytown Texas, was among 30 to be recognized nationally as an Emerging Leader, a category to honor women under the age of 30 who have achieved unique accomplishments at the start of their careers. Each year the STEP Ahead Awards honor women who excel in manufacturing careers and act as role models to current and future women workers in the industry.
As an Asset Engineer, Hogan manages a $14 million maintenance budget and leads vital capital projects for Covestro’s environmental control, utilities, and infrastructure unit. Covestro’s core product lines include raw materials for health-care products such as specialty films for face shields and thermoplastic polyurethane for face masks.
Hogan is a 2008 graduate of Geneva High School, a 2012 Take Five Scholar at University of Rochester, and 2013 graduate of University of Rochester with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Hogan currently resides in Houston.