GENEVA — Amanda Rago is one of the more energetic people you’ll meet. Go to her personal Facebook page and you can see the former Buffalo Bills cheerleader — they were called Jills — doing the big kicks and dances that she and her colleagues performed.
However, her job as the longtime manager of the Parker’s chain of restaurants had drained her — especially during the pandemic, when she and others in the hospitality industry saw almost daily changes in state protocols.
“I knew I needed a break,” Rago said. “I did a lot of self-reflection. I’m part of the Great Resignation, living in fight or flight mode.”
While others might turn to food and drink to deal with stress, Rago said she turns creative — and she’s taken that creative mindset into a business called Murphy’s Market, which is named after her 12-year-old black lab.
Murphy’s Market started as an internet-based gift shop endeavor; she went live May 5. However, for a couple of months, the Genevan will have a brick-and-mortar operation at the former El Rinconcito Bakery & Café at 142 Castle St. in downtown Geneva.
She is renting the space from Kevin Dombrowski, owner of the Rusty Pig and Hog Wallow Tavern on Linden Street. Rago said Dombrowski purchased the bakery from the previous owner. Rago, who bartends a couple of nights a week at the Rusty Pig, took Dombrowski up on his short-term lease offer while he decides his next move for the site.
Rago views it as a chance to determine whether a walk-in gift shop will be a permanent part of her business model.
She sees Murphy’s Market as an extension of what she already likes to do.
“My sisters have always called me the best gift-giver,” she said. “I just have a lot of unique products that other businesses don’t have.”
They range from unusual candles to jewelry to accessories (like bags, clutches, scarfs and hats) to gift sets. There are also T-shirts by Steve Smaldone under the Mighty Seneca line. He is with Super Casuals, an online clothing store based in Geneva.
“(The product lines are) not necessarily all local, but the emphasis is on small vendors,” she said. “I go for quality.”
Reflecting the season, Murphy’s Market is now stocked with lots of holiday items.
The business has taken off quickly, Rago said.
“I went live at 4 o’clock on Cinco De Mayo and went into the Rusty Pig at 4:15 (to bartend), and my phone was ringing off the hook,” she said.
She added that walk-in traffic at her Castle Street pop-up location, which she decorated with help from her husband, Dan, has been steady since she opened Nov. 3.
Rago sees similarities between the restaurant and hospitality industries.
“A lot of the tools and knowledge I learned in the restaurant industry apply here,” she said. “In both you’re thinking ahead. But here, it’s months.”
She’s got the Castle Street spot until the end of the year and will see where she goes from there.
“I want to ride these two months,” she said. “I want the market to fit with my life and family.”