GENEVA — Jim Cecere returned to Geneva after life in the big city with a goal of creating businesses that highlight the best of the Finger Lakes.
His first retail effort in Geneva — launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 — was Finger Lakes Goods on Linden Street, a business highlighting locally produced products ranging from coffee to cookies. In late 2021, he opened Vinifera, in another effort to promote the best of the Finger Lakes, only this time for wine.
Once again, another successful business venture — and this one’s on Linden Street as well.
Now, Vinifera New York and its operators are getting some national recognition as well. Founder Cecere and his creative director, Kevin San Jose, have been named to Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 Tastemakers for 2023.
Cecere said the honor is shared with the beverage-makers that he showcases.
“This honor is a celebration of the entire Finger Lakes region, and my inspiration and passion are the people at these wineries, who have dedicated themselves to their craft,” he said. “We are surrounded by the stunning Finger Lakes and the distinctive terroir that make the region’s wine something to share and celebrate with the world.”
“(Vinifera) aims to showcase an American wine region that excels in cool climate grape growing and winemaking,” San Jose said. “There is no parallel to the quality and distinction of wines that come from this region. Our aim is to make Finger Lakes wine as sought after as wines from California, Oregon, and Washington, of course, with the priority of highlighting the distinctness of the Finger Lakes region.”
In an introduction to the 40 honorees, Wine Enthusiast editors write that “if there is one theme that unites this year’s Future 40 honorees across their many categories, it is advocacy — in every sense of the word. Advocacy for including people of all backgrounds in an industry that is struggling to find its footing in appealing beyond a traditional base as well as advocacy for the environment, advocacy for each other and advocacy for workers in the hospitality industry on which they all, in one way or another, depend. Most of all though, advocacy for a better future.”
Here’s what Wine Enthusiast had to say about San Jose and Cecere in particular.
“Kevin San Jose and James Cecere shine a spotlight on the Finger Lakes. Their Linden Wine Series promotes local wineries in a Grand Tasting festival atmosphere, with the proceeds benefiting regional environmental sustainability organizations. Through Vinifera New York,they showcase local wines (and spirits and beers) from NY state in one elegant, yet glitzy wine salon and speakeasy, with an Art Deco and Bossa Nova backdrop. These two are reshaping the perception of the Finger Lakes into a sophisticated, premium cool climate destination with the consistency and capacity to create high-quality wines.”
“We are thrilled for this year’s Future 40 honorees who are opening doors and building bridges in the industry,” said Jacqueline Strum, president and publisher of Wine Enthusiast Media. “The Future 40 is a diverse list of individuals who approach the beverage sphere in innovative ways, and Jim and Kevin’s commitment to uplifting the Finger Lakes wines is an example of this.”
City officials praised Cecere and San Jose.
“I am incredibly proud of Jim and Kevin for receiving national recognition for their outstanding contributions to the Finger Lakes wine industry,” Mayor Steve Valentino said. “As they have sown, so have they reaped, making Geneva a sought-after destination for tourists and providing our residents with world-class experiences right at their doorstep.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the city “is proud to be the home of Vinifera and the creativity that Jim and Kevin inspire in the Finger Lakes Region and beyond. Through their vision and partnership with the city and other business owners, they have found new ways to bring our streets to life while educating visitors and residents about the wine our region has to offer.”
Catherine Price, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, added that she was “thrilled to extend heartfelt congratulations to Jim, Kevin and Vinifera for this remarkable recognition for the work they are doing to promote the Finger Lakes wine region.”
A celebration, which includes a press conference, will be held Sept. 16. The press event will be held at 5 p.m., with music, food and drink following from 6-9 p.m. Guest speakers have been invited.