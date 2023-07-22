CANANDAIGUA — George Hamlin IV is stepping down as chairman of Canandaigua National & Trust Co. and Canandaigua National Corp., in addition to his role as officer and senior policy advisor, ending what CNB called “a remarkable and transformational four decades of leadership at CNB.”
CNB said Hamlin will retain a seat on the Board of Directors. Michael Goonan, who joined the board in 2015, will succeed him as chair of CNB and CNC.
CNB said Hamlin joined the bank as president and CEO in 1979 and has served as chairman since 2011, when his son, CNB President and CEO Frank Hamlin III, succeeded him.
The bank noted that under his leadership, CNB expanded from Ontario County to Monroe County and grew from $100 million in total assets to $5 billion, along with $4.5 billion in assets under management, becoming the largest locally owned bank in the Rochester area.
“CNB’s success is rooted in the simple philosophy my father lives every day: Banking is a people, not a money business,” said Frank Hamlin. “It is woven into every element of our business and culture and has gifted us with immense customer and employee loyalty. It will forever be part of my father’s legacy and we, as a company, are eternally grateful.”
In addition to his banking career, George Hamlin has a long history of community service and leadership, serving on the boards of the Federal Reserve, University of Rochester Medical Center, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Kitchen, CMAC, Mercy Flight, and the Bristol Valley Theater, among others.
The bank noted that George Hamlin is also a decorated Air Force fighter pilot who served three tours in Vietnam, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and 10 Air Medals.
He and his wife, Mary, have three children and five grandchildren.
CNB said it plans to honor his career and community service in October.