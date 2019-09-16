LYONS — When talking about startup success in Wayne County, Economic Development Director Brian Pincelli likes to look at Optimax.
The Ontario company got its start in a Webster barn in 2001, moved to Ontario a couple years later, and is now in the midst of an expansion that will hike the company’s workforce to about 350 employees by 2024, making it one of the county’s larger employers.
“Optimax is the small business success story,” Pincelli said.
The Wayne County Economic Development Corp. is hoping for another success story with its KickStart Wayne County Initiative. It features the inaugural Startup Pitch Competition.
The Startup Pitch Competition is open to Wayne County residents who have new business ideas, as well as small businesses less than 3 years old with annual revenues of no more than $250,000. The winner will receive $40,000.
Applications are being accepted until Oct. 11, culminating with a Live Pitch Competition for five finalists on Nov. 20 at the BOCES Conference Center in Newark.
Pincelli said that since small businesses make up 98 percent of the state’s businesses and employ more than 50 percent of the private-sector jobs, it’s important to find ways to encourage entrepreneurship in Wayne County.
“I’ve been wanting to do something like this since I got here,” said Pincelli, who came to the county in 2017. “We’re off and running.”
Pincelli noted that former deputy economic development director Sherry Handel did a lot of legwork on the pitch competition. She left the job earlier this month to relocate to Florida for family reasons, said Pincelli, who noted that a search for her replacement has begun.
The pitch contest is just one component of an effort to create a startup culture in the county, he said, noting the competition will put the county’s economic-development team in touch with a number of entrepreneurs, regardless of whether they capture the $40,000 prize.
“We can help take ideas and turn them into businesses,” Pincelli said. “We’re here as a resource for their ideas and to help them fulfill their dreams.”
Pincelli said Lyons National Bank, the Rochester-based law firm of Harris Beach, and EFPR Group, an accounting firm based in Rochester with an office in Newark, all contributed toward the $40,000 prize. The Economic Development Corp. provided the rest, he said.
Pincelli is hopeful the pitch competition will become an annual thing.
“I’d love to pull in some more sponsors and maybe provide a second prize,” he said.