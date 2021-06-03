CANANDAIGUA — After a few signatures, a handshake and a hug, the ownership of Good Life Tea at 181 S. Main St. passed from the estate of Rob O’Brien to Susan Albert.
The moment was bittersweet. O’Brien passed away unexpectedly in October. Albert had managed the busy shop for the last seven years, so she seemed like the obvious person to take the reins of the business.
Good Life Tea carries more than 120 premium loose leaf teas from around the world, along with a wide selection of tea ware.
Albert said she doesn’t plan to change much.
“After so many years in the business, we have learned what our customers want and I will continue to carry much of the same inventory,” she explained. “As COVID restrictions subside, we will be carrying different iced teas daily.”
Good Life Tea is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the business is closed.