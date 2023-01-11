CANANDAIGUA — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes plans to open a new thrift store in this Ontario County city sometime this spring.
Goodwill already is running online ads to hire a retail store manager for its new location at the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space at 328 Eastern Blvd. That store closed in 2022 as part of the chain’s downsizing.
The Canandaigua store will be the second Goodwill location in Ontario County. There is a Goodwill at Eastview Mall in Victor on Route 96. Goodwill also has a store on Route 31 in Macedon, Wayne County, and locations throughout Monroe County to the west and Onondaga County to the east.
Besides being a great place to shop for the frugal to the collector, Goodwill stores support The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and 2-1-1/LIFE LINE, which is a clearinghouse of information for help with a variety of issues, from housing to mental health services.
Located in Rochester, Goodwill serves all of the Finger Lakes region and Syracuse. ABVI was founded in 1911 and became a part of Goodwill Industries International in 1994.
Goodwill describes itself as “a dynamic team comprised of over 700 individuals that use our passion and expertise to find innovative solutions to address pressing social needs. Each year we positively impact the lives of over 150,000 people.”
In all, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes has 10 stores. All of the stores rely on the surrounding communities to provide them with quality merchandise to resell. That was one of the deciding factors in picking the Canandaigua location, several managers in the region indicated.
They do offer new goods which are mostly seasonal and come from Goodwill’s warehouse, but nearly 95% of the stores’ merchandise is donated in each particular outlet. Canandaigua is likely to be generous with donations and will keep the store well-stocked, a Goodwill manager in a nearby store said.
Goodwill seeks donations of new or gently used women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and shoes; new or used books, bedding — other than pillows, mattresses, and box springs; computers — flat panel monitors, printers, hard drives, etc.; curtains and draperies; decorations, framed pictures and knickknacks; small electrical home appliances in working order; hardware; furniture; games and puzzles; household items; lamps; linens and towels; sports equipment, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, gloves and balls; flat screen TVs and flat panel monitors; toys, area rugs and throw rugs; small and large exercise equipment; and outdoor items.
Donations may be made at the Goodwill stores themselves or at separate Goodwill donation sites, including one in Egypt, Monroe County, on Route 31.
Purchases at Goodwill benefit its service programs as well as pay the salaries of its staff. Goodwill says its social enterprise model takes an innovative approach to creating job opportunities for people who might normally face barriers to employment because of a disability.
However, not all Goodwill employees are disabled. Goodwill also offers employment to anyone who feels comfortable in the supportive work environment that is the basis for their stores’ culture.
One of the employees at the Victor Goodwill said she was “overjoyed” about the news of the Canandaigua store. Goodwill employees are not permitted to shop in the store where they work, but can shop at any other location, she said.
“I know I will be in that store all the time,” the employee said.