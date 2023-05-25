CANANDAIGUA — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes will open its new store at 238 Eastern Blvd. on Saturday.
The store had a “soft opening” May 24, but the grand opening is set for 9 a.m. May 27 with the first 100 people to enter being given $10 gift cards. The store, 1,800 square feet with 10,000 square feet of retail space, is in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space, which was vacated in 2022.
The store has been remodeled and new staff hired. There are between 30 and 35 full- and part-time workers.
Management staff from Goodwill’s other Finger Lakes-area stores have been working to help set up the new store, including merchandising and stocking shelves with what they describe as “really great stuff.”
“It is a really cute store,” one of the managers said. “It is full of wonderful items.”
The Canandaigua store is the second Goodwill location in Ontario County. There is a Goodwill at Eastview Mall in Victor on Route 96. Goodwill also has a store on Route 31 in Macedon and locations throughout Monroe County to the west and Onondaga County to the east.
Elevating people, community and the planet for good today and a brighter tomorrow is the mission of Goodwill, according to its website, goodwillfingerlakes.org.
Besides being a great place to shop for the frugal to the collector, Goodwill stores support The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and 2-1-1/LIFE LINE, which is a clearinghouse of information for help with a variety of issues, from housing to mental health services.
Located in Rochester, Goodwill serves all of the Finger Lakes region and Syracuse. ABVI was founded in 1911 and became a part of Goodwill Industries International in 1994.
In all, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes has 10 stores. All of them rely on the surrounding communities to provide them with quality merchandise to resell. That was one of the deciding factors in picking the Canandaigua location, several managers in the region indicated.
They offer new goods that are mostly seasonal and come from Goodwill’s warehouse, but nearly 95% of a store’s merchandise is donated in each particular outlet. Canandaigua is likely to be generous with donations and will keep the store well-stocked, a Goodwill manager in a nearby store said.
Goodwill seeks donations of new or gently used women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and shoes; new or used books; bedding, except for pillows, mattresses, and box springs; computers, flat-panel monitors, printers, hard drives, etc.; curtains and draperies; decorations, framed pictures and knickknacks; small electrical home appliances in working order; hardware; furniture; games and puzzles; household items; lamps; linens and towels; sports equipment, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, gloves and balls; flat-screen TVs; toys, area rugs and throw rugs; small and large exercise equipment; and outdoor items.
Donations may be made at the Goodwill stores themselves or at separate Goodwill donation sites, including one in Egypt, Monroe County, on Route 31.
Purchases at Goodwill benefit its service programs as well as pay the salaries of its staff. Goodwill says its social enterprise model takes an innovative approach to creating job opportunities for people who might face barriers to employment because of a disability. However, not all Goodwill employees are disabled.
Goodwill also offers employment to anyone who feels comfortable in the supportive work environment that is the basis for their stores’ culture.
The sheer volume of the public’s generosity prompted Goodwill to offer other buying alternatives. Goodwill runs an online auction marketplace at shopgoodwill.com/rochester where all sorts of items are featured; from an antique forged iron figural doorbell with a $601 bid, to common things like a bag of rubber stamps with a starting bid of $4.
The thinking behind the online, several Goodwill staffers have said, is twofold. It gives those who cannot easily get into the stores an opportunity to shop. For nearly all of the items, there are shipping and payment options. It also opens the door to the ability to shop the gamut of Goodwill stores nationwide. through the link. All of the proceeds go to support Goodwill missions in various localities, a kind of nonprofit eBay.