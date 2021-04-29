GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board has selected ITT Goulds Pumps of Seneca Falls as its latest Finger Lakes Hires Business of the Week.
Finger Lakes Hires promotes businesses in need of workers. The program is designed to highlight the stories and cultures of companies in the Finger Lakes every day for one week.
“The Finger Lakes region offers excellent career opportunities for working families,” FLWIB Director Lynn Freid said. “ITT Goulds Pumps is a company this program is designed for.”
Goulds Pumps was founded in the mid-19th century as the world’s first manufacturer of iron pumps and has grown to become one of the world’s largest industrial pump manufactures, serving many markets including the chemical industry, the petroleum industry, and the pulp-and-paper industry.
Goulds Pumps joined White Plains-based ITT Industries in 1997 and is part of the larger ITT Industrial Process organization. ITT has approximately 10,000 employees in 35 countries.
Current openings range from machinist to application engineer/product specialist to assemblers.
For a full listing of current job openings at ITT Goulds Pumps, visit fingerlakesworks.com.