GENEVA — The latest downtown business opening in Geneva was supported by The Geneva BID on Saturday, July 10, with a ribbon cutting and celebration. A line of customers stretched down the street to buy goods, and to participate in a day of raffles and prizes, and sample baked potatoes featuring signature butters.
The Gourmet Butter Shop is located at 112 Seneca St., Geneva, and is temporarily open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. til 2 p.m.
Noelle Parish founded The Gourmet Butter Shop, which features homemade compound butters. These compound butters are packed with strong bold flavors and are nice to use in a hurry. Products available include four ounce signature butters, including: garlic and herb, bacon and blue cheese, rosemary garlic, salted caramel, maple bacon, and orange beer. Other products include cream cheese, mayonnaise, binder flavors, and barbecue sauce.