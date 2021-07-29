Gourmet Butter Shop opening

From left: Megan Kasperek, Bob and Donna Stivers (building owner), Vinnie DiDuro, Preston Parish, Noelle Parish (business owner), Mike Parish, Lincoln Parish, Audrey Henninger, Dorrie Dunham, Patti Ely (Geneva BID) and Claude Parish

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — The latest downtown business opening in Geneva was supported by The Geneva BID on Saturday, July 10, with a ribbon cutting and celebration. A line of customers stretched down the street to buy goods, and to participate in a day of raffles and prizes, and sample baked potatoes featuring signature butters.

The Gourmet Butter Shop is located at 112 Seneca St., Geneva, and is temporarily open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. til 2 p.m.

Noelle Parish founded The Gourmet Butter Shop, which features homemade compound butters. These compound butters are packed with strong bold flavors and are nice to use in a hurry. Products available include four ounce signature butters, including: garlic and herb, bacon and blue cheese, rosemary garlic, salted caramel, maple bacon, and orange beer. Other products include cream cheese, mayonnaise, binder flavors, and barbecue sauce.

