GENEVA — On Aug, 30, the grand opening of Krispy Krunchy Chicken was held in the Walmart at 990 Routes 5&20.
Friends and family were present to celebrate as the ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held with the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
At Krispy Krunchy Chicken, customers will find hand-breaded chicken, chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, and different sides like honey biscuits, fries, and many other choices. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, and the eatery is located right inside the grocery entrance of the store.
For more information about the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce or to inquire about membership in one of the region’s leading professional organizations, please call (315) 568-2906 or visit www.senecachamber.org.