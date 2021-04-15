DRESDEN — Yates County residents Gwen Chamberlain and Skip Jensen are the latest to join Greenidge Generation LLC’s recently formed advisory group.
They will partner with the company and advisory group Chairman Dr. Tim Dennis in identifying new ways to help Greenidge in its aim to protect Seneca Lake, strengthen its workforce, and advance the region’s economy.
“Gwen and Skip are each distinguished in their chosen fields and recognized leaders in environmental, community and agricultural stewardship across the Finger Lakes” Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin said. “As lifelong residents of this area, they know us and know our commitment to this region.”
Chamberlain was editor of The Chronicle-Express in Penn Yan until 2020 after having served in the same role at The Observer in Dundee and the Review & Express in Watkins Glen. Her newspaper career spans more than 30 years. She grew up on a dairy farm near Himrod before her family moved to a Seneca Lake property in Torrey.
She and her husband live in Dundee. They enjoy spending time at the family cottage near Long Point with two sons and their families.
Jensen grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Penn Yan, not far from the Greenidge facility. After attending Cornell University, he returned to the family farm, where he and his wife raised their three daughters. His decades of work as a regional field advisor at the New York Farm Bureau was instrumental on a variety of issues, including right-to-farm, animal care, taxes, and assessment of agricultural land.