DRESDEN — Greenidge Generation LLC hired five new team members last month to support its vertically integrated power generation and bitcoin mining facility.
Two of the new associates hail from Penn Yan.
The new hires:
• Shawn Schaefer, device engineer (advance repair lead).
• Michael VanSickle, lead device engineer.
• Eric Pfeifer, device engineer.
• Josh Williams, network engineer.
• Cade Curbeau, device technician.
“During the last year, we have launched a premier behind-the-meter cryptocurrency mining operation, further cementing New York’s role as the financial capital of the world,” said Dale Irwin, president and CEO of Greenidge Generation LLC. “Vertically integrated with our reliable, environmentally sound power generation facility, our data processing center offers individuals the opportunity to secure good jobs, and build great careers, right here at home. We made a commitment to recruit and retain great talent for the State of New York and our region, and we are keeping that commitment.
“It is worth remembering that when the Greenidge team arrived here just a few years ago, that facility was an old, coal-fired power plant and today it has been transformed into a thriving business with untapped potential,” said Tim Dennis, who chairs Greenidge’s Advisory Board. “Greenidge is investing the human and financial resources to not only fully protect Seneca Lake but underpin our Finger Lakes economy with millions in local spending. Hiring talented folks from Yates County and the surrounding area is a big part of that.”
Shaefer is responsible for overseeing a team charged with advanced repair of critical devices. He is lead device engineer for Greenidge after serving as an electrical engineer at Rolls Royce and L3Harris for over a decade.
VanSickle helps lead Greenidge’s device engineering group. Responsible for diagnosing and resolving hardware and software issues for the data center operation, Michael previously served as an IT director and consultant for multiple organizations in the community, including Arc of Yates County.
Pfeifer joined Greenidge’s device engineering group as well. He worked previously as a network administrator for a medical records management firm.
Williams is a network engineer responsible for overseeing and maintaining a complex cryptocurrency network infrastructure. He had been a network engineer for Rochester Institute of Technology, and served our country as a telecommunications specialist in the Marine Corps.
Curbeau is a device technician in data center operation. In this role, he works closely with network and device engineers to increase the uptime and performance of the facility. He currently is studying mechanical engineering at the University at Buffalo and computer science at Finger Lakes Community College.