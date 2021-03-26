DRESDEN — Greenidge Generation LLC has announced that its holding company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., has signed a Definitive Agreement to merge with Support.com, subject to Support.com shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.
Support.com is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. Upon completion of the proposed merger, Support.com will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenidge Holdings.
Dale Irwin, CEO of Greenidge Generation, will continue to serve as the CEO.
Greenidge Generation operates a data processing center and power-generation facility that supports the power needs of up to 20,000 homes and businesses in the region. Greenidge Holdings is expected to be the only U.S. public company operating a vertically integrated power generation asset and bitcoin mining operation.
“This proposed merger by our holding company is an unmistakable validation of what we have accomplished right here in Yates County, and a testament to those across local and state government who believed in our promise to transform this company into something great,” Irwin said in a press release. “Our team has turned an old coal plant into a clean power business that fully protects Seneca Lake and is already delivering huge economic benefits to our neighbors. This is a unique opportunity for all of us; as we continue to build a stronger business through this transaction, we will have even more resources to invest, and everyone in this region will continue to benefit.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, after which Greenidge Holdings is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.
Under the proposed transaction, Greenidge Holdings’ majority owner will still be funds managed by Atlas FRM LLC d/b/a Atlas Holdings LLC.