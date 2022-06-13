GENEVA — Jeff Calhoun went to the Geneva Enterprise Development Center in 2020 with a CNC router cutting machine and a plan to make outdoor furniture.
Two years later, that business, Pretzel Logic, has grown into a company with nearly 20 employees.
While the company still makes furniture, its product line has exploded — from shipping containers for U-Haul to large laminated parts for Macintosh, to modular fruit bins for fresh produce harvesting, as well as miscellaneous parts for other customers.
“I didn’t have any idea we’d grow as fast as we did,” Calhoun said.
There have been growing pains for Pretzel Logic, though, and they are not necessarily with the business itself, but the place it calls home — the GEDC.
The aging building, owned by the city’s Industrial Development Agency, is the former home of American Can Co., which operated at the Genesee Street location for nearly 100 years before closing in 1989. At one time it was one of Geneva’s largest employers.
The IDA has owned the GEDC since 1994, according to records by the Geneva Historical Society, but has struggled to maintain the facility, which was repurposed as an incubator for start-up businesses. The goal was to provide space for fledgling businesses and have them move on to larger, more appropriate spaces.
Sometimes, that expansion happens at the GEDC. Sometimes, the businesses take the next step and find their own facilities.
That’s what happened with Real Eats. The rapidly growing Geneva meal delivery company vacated a large space at GEDC recently, where it got its start, for a facility formerly occupied by Cheribundi off Routes 5&20 in the town.
In turn, the GEDC incubator cycle continues.
FLX Provisions, a food-and-drink business with several establishments in Geneva, is moving into the kitchen space where Real Eats prepared its meals.
Eviction notice arrives
Pretzel Logic now finds itself with the need for a new home as well. However, unlike Real Eats, the circumstances are a bit different.
Earlier this year, Pretzel Logic was sent a letter by the IDA’s law firm informing them that the company’s lease, which expired May 31, was not being renewed. The IDA claims it gave him 90 days, but Calhoun said that when he was delivered the letter, it only gave him 45 days to leave.
Calhoun asked the agency for more time, and the IDA board agreed to extend his lease another three months, until the end of August.
Pretzel Logic’s pending departure is relatively bitter. In a recent interview, Calhoun provided a litany of complaints with GEDC, which is managed by Webster Property Management of Rochester. That company replaced the previous building manager, Massa Construction of Geneva.
Calhoun said he’s had difficulty with both management companies, at one point refusing to pay his monthly lease because of issues related to renovation work he claimed was only half of what was agreed to with the IDA.
“After the Websters were awarded the building management contract we went back and forth with them to get the scope completed,” Calhoun wrote in an email. “Needless to say, it was a losing battle, so for the sake of making our life easier here we relented and paid rent on bill pay. Since then we have paid our rent utilities religiously on time, despite not having heat, workable exit doors, clean water, severe leaking roof, potholes in the concrete floor, sewer backing up in our office space, loose live wires hanging from the ceiling, and the list goes on.”
Difficult to find space
Calhoun is hunting for a new location for his company, but has yet to find a spot appropriate for Pretzel Logic and another company he plans to launch. There is nothing in Geneva, he said, so he’s been looking beyond the city.
“I could go to the city of Rochester, but I won’t have any employees anymore,” he said.
Calhoun said his company pays anywhere from $20 to $25 an hour for some positions and up to $45 an hour for more skilled work. It would be a shame, he said, to lose such good-paying jobs in Geneva.
He’d rather stay at the GEDC, or least Geneva, so that he could hold onto his employees.
Calhoun said they’ve been a good tenant at GEDC, using as many local businesses as possible inside the facility and in the community.
“We use everybody local,” he said. “I pay the rent for Food Justice (the produce gleaner/distributor non-profit) and let everyone who needs a forklift use ours. We’ve been a good neighbor to everybody.”
IDA leader: Expansion not appropriate at GEDC
Geneva IDA Chair Anne Nenneau described the situation as a sensitive matter.
“We realize that Jeff is unhappy about the move and is still looking to secure a new space,” she said.
She characterized the eviction notice as “unfortunate.”
“Although technically correct, I think the notice should have said we were not renewing their lease,” Nenneau said.
However, she also believes the IDA has done its best to accommodate Pretzel Logic’s request for additional time to find another location.
“We gave the three months’ notice before the end of the current lease and then a three-month extension to give them more time to find a new space,” she said. “That extension is month to month, with a review at the end of three months, so I disagree that we are kicking them out. From what I see, we are being considerate about their difficulty in finding space.”
Nenneau acknowledged the issues with heating and plumbing at the GEDC.
“The management company ordered a replacement unit heater that, once it was received, has been left uninstalled because of access to the space,” she said, noting that work is now on for the fall.
As for Pretzel Logic expanding at GEDC, Nenneau said it wasn’t plausible.
“They asked last summer for more space, and as we stated before, to make the changes to accommodate their needs was not possible at the time,” Nenneau said. “Even now it seems the facility is not well suited to their current operation because it ends up impacting other tenants and the physical space itself.
“The stated goal of the IDA is to attract businesses to the city and help them grow through a number of incentives,” she continued. “One of the tools we offer is the low-cost space available at the GEDC. The IDA was excited to welcome Pretzel Logic to the GEDC as a start-up. So much so that we approved $25,000 in building improvements to address space needs for their stated business plan. Somewhere along the way, their business plan changed, and the scope and scale of their operation shifted to the point that the space was no longer suited to their operation. This caused stress on the building itself, and challenges for other tenants in the building. Incubators like the GEDC are built to support businesses through start up, and into growth and stability. As Pretzel Logic grew, it was clear that they were no longer suited to the space. The IDA team met with representatives of Pretzel Logic to work to identify other spaces locally that could suit their needs. Unfortunately, we do not have any available space currently that would do that. … Our top goal is to keep and grow businesses in the city, but we can only offer the spaces that are available.”
Nenneau acknowledged the city’s lack of manufacturing space for growing companies such as Pretzel Logic that want to stay in Geneva.
“It seems available rental for any larger space is outside the city,” she said. “However, we feel that new businesses starting through the GEDC incubator and being able to stay within the county is still a win. The recent RealEats move is a great example. We have had property available in the city that would allow a new company once they are past the start-up phase to build a new building. The Industrial Park has provided that shovel ready property for many years, but recently has been sold out. The future Nardozzi move there is a great example.”
Nardozzi, the contractor on the city’s streetscape and Routes 5&20 project, is in the midst of moving operations from a location on Genesee Street next to the GEDC to undeveloped land at the city’s Industrial Park.
For Calhoun, the search continues. He’s looking for 30,000 square feet, or about 8,000 more than he currently has at the GEDC.
While Nenneau understands Calhoun’s concerns, she believes the IDA has played a positive role in Pretzel Logic’s success.
“The IDA takes the responsibility of developing business opportunities very seriously, and we work hard to make sure every opportunity is followed up on and assistance is given to help the businesses prosper in the city,” she said. “We are fortunate to have assets like the GEDC to offer a new company like Pretzel Logic, and I believe we have supported their efforts as a business. We hope what we offered was useful to them. We also feel we treated them fairly and wish them well as they take their next steps.”