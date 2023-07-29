GENEVA — Fourteen months ago, Naved Amed purchased Geneva On The Lake, the iconic hotel property that sat quietly for decades on a bluff overlooking Seneca Lake.
Designed to mimic an Italian villa just outside Rome, Geneva On The Lake had built a loyal clientele. Frankly, though, it had little local roots at all. With the exception of an occasional local wedding, most of its clientele were from out of town, and its restaurant had little presence beyond its guests.
“I still run into a lot of local people who ask if the public is allowed here,” said Amber Bradley-Phillips, the hotel’s food and beverage manager. “They saw this as an exclusive place, not for them and the community.”
Slowly, and with a focused plan, Amed and his team have spent the last year taking steps to turn around that image.
In addition to renovating the rooms, building a new, $300,000 state-of-the-art kitchen, and restoring the hotel’s exterior, Amed partnered with artisans at Geneva’s CCN International to build what might be described as the Finger Lakes’ classiest and most comfortable new restaurant and bar. It’s named Diciannove Dieci (1910) for the year Geneva On The Lake was built.
Anne Nenneau’s team at CCN, a nationally renowned manufacturer of custom office furniture, went off their usual script to execute a classic, arched, marble-lined tavern that would be at home in any New York City or Roman hotel. And yet: There is a large-screen TV, weekly trivia nights, and a bar menu with a mix of Italian and Upstate New York traditions. Smoked wings are a favorite. Unique cheeses are flown in from the south of Italy.
Changing a long-standing reputation is difficult, and it takes time. Amed has hired Jehan Wick, an internationally trained general manager with worldwide experience, and Stephanie Fenner, a Finger Lakes wine expert, to add strong local wines to his cellar.
This weekend, the hotel is taking another step by using Amed’s many connections to the New York City arts scene to offer some intimate performances by New York performers usually seen on much larger stages. Chloe Lowery and Al Pitrelli, New York-based talents who appear around the world with many major performers, will give the kind of access you might expect at the Algonquin’s Oak Room in New York City. Amed is also hosting in this first annual “Summer Spectacular” the Chamber Music Center of New York, a gifted youth orchestra based in Manhattan.
“Geneva and the Finger Lakes need to come together and think about the many tourists that are looking for things to do as they enjoy this region,” Amed said. “This ‘Summer Spectacular’ is just a first toe in the water for us. We would like it to grow and become part of a bigger effort in the Finger Lakes. We will only succeed if we come together and make a statement with the tourists and local residents too.”
Amed said his original plan to add a tower of new rooms and eventually a new events and culinary center to the Geneva On The Lake property remains in the works. In the meantime, when the hotel can’t find local specialty food sources, he continues to build supply lines to Italy and New York City sources so he can consistently have different elements in his bar and restaurant.
Recently, Ahmed said his restaurant began offering special ribeye steaks — they’re aged for 28 days — prepared by an exclusive New Jersey purveyor that supplies many of Manhattan’s best restaurants.
“But, at the same time, we are also offering a burger with a special mix and seasonings,” Amed said. “We want our food to be accessible. If we offer a $55 steak, we have a great burger at less than $20.”
Learning about supply lines has been interesting, Amed admitted.
“The cows are milked on Friday in Italy,” Amed said. “The cheese is made by Sunday. It is on the plane Monday and on our bar menu Tuesday.”
In addition, Amed explains special suppliers also make special demands.
“The butcher made me promised we would never sauce one of his steaks,” Amed said. “They are special.”
Tickets for the Summer Spectacular can be reserved at 315-789-7190 or at genevaonthelake.com/upcoming-events. Find details of the musical performances in “Things to Do” on Page 2B in today’s edition of the Times.