A quarter of Americans eat in restaurants on Valentine’s Day, one of the biggest days of the year for the industry. But this year, it might be harder than ever to snag a table at your favorite spot because restaurant workers are quitting in record numbers due to systemically low pay and bad working conditions, all made worse during the pandemic.
However, as a restaurant owner who raised wages a long time ago, plus one that provides comprehensive benefits and sick leave, I know the solution. We have to do more than say we love our workers. We have to pay them well — and support policies that raise wages, permanently, across the board. That’s the only way to save our whole industry.
Having grown up amidst the collapse of Xerox and Kodak, when I moved back to Upstate New York to open our restaurant, I wanted to be part of helping the industry I love avoid a similar fate. The problem is that the core operating model for most of the restaurant industry long has been broken, propped up by greedy corporate chains that eke out maximum profit by paying their workers as little as possible.
At the center of the problem is our reliance on tips as wages. To keep our prices artificially low, we put the onus on customers to pay our staff through tips. This has created a system ripe for abuse.
First, it makes workers bear an untenable amount of risk. If it’s a slow shift, or a slow day, workers take the hit in their pay. So, while workers in fine dining establishments working the main dinner shift can do quite well, workers in graveyard shifts on a rainy night can go home from a long day of work almost penniless. That’s not right.
Second, tipping creates massive pay disparities within restaurants. Under New York state law, because tips make up part of the wages of servers, those tips aren’t able to be shared by back of the house workers — like dishwashers or line cooks. What that means is that a restaurant like mine can’t pay everyone a strong base wage and then divide the tips evenly across the house as bonuses, because New York law doesn’t allow pooled tips. New York restaurants like ours could give everyone a better base wage, plus share tips as what they really should be — an extra bonus at the end of a shift, for everyone who helped make the meal possible — if the law was changed.
But that can’t happen until New York state gets rid of the sub-minimum wage. The idea that certain workers should be paid less than the full, fair minimum wage and have the balance of their wage paid by customers is a literal legacy of slavery, when White restaurant owners didn’t want to pay newly freed Black workers after Emancipation. And, forcing workers to rely on customers for their wages leads to the absolute worst rates of sexual harassment of any industry in the country. In New York state, wage justice is a gender justice issue since most tipped restaurant workers are women — and, they not only endure harassment, but earn 71% of what their male counterparts make and are twice as likely to live in poverty than other workers.
That was all bad enough before the pandemic. Now, even as indoor mask requirements are expiring, restaurant workers are expected to enforce vaccine checks on the same customers they rely on to pay their wages. And tips are, unsurprisingly, falling. No wonder workers are quitting.
So why hasn’t New York ended the sub-minimum wage to help restaurants build back better? The simple fact is that a few powerful restaurant owners across our state have lobbied to maintain the sub-minimum wage, arguing that having to raise wages would destroy their businesses. And yet, many of those same restaurant owners have quietly raised their wages in recent months to attract talent and save their businesses in this moment. Their own actions are the proof that their objections to raising wages were always baseless and hollow.
Now the rest of us who have been doing the right thing and paying good wages from the start simply want the government to level the playing field for all restaurants and workers and make sure the positive wage trends we’re seeing across the industry don’t evaporate when owners can get away with being greedy again. That’s the way we can actually safeguard our industry for the long run and ensure that jobs in the restaurant industry are really sustainable, professional careers.
We opened F.L.X. Wienery in 2014 with two employees. Today we own and operate 10 concepts and locations, plus a commissary kitchen, and employ nearly 100 employees. We have never taken the tip credit, and always paid above minimum wage. We already offer paid time off, sick leave, health insurance and more to our employees, but are increasingly restrained by New York’s regressive sub-minimum tipped wage laws — as is our entire industry and our state.
It’s time to do the right thing for our economy and for all New Yorkers. If Gov. Kathy Hochul really loves restaurant workers and the restaurant industry, it’s time to end the sub-minimum wage, allow tip pooling, and save our state’s restaurants.