SENECA FALLS — President Biden has proclaimed June as National Homeownership Month.
Recently, Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County and Seneca Housing Inc. have been collaborating to offer income-qualified residents in Seneca County a chance to achieve their dream of homeownership.
Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.
Habitat works on building, repairing, and improving properties with the help of volunteers and the potential homeowner. Each Habitat homeowner is responsible to pay an affordable mortgage at no profit and with no interest charged. Each payment received replenishes the fund used to make future Habitat mortgages.
Seneca Housing, Inc. assists Habitat by helping to select appropriate, income-eligible candidates for homeownership. Each candidate must complete a comprehensive online course, then receive in-person budgeting and credit counseling.
Seneca Housing administers the HCR Section 8 Voucher Home Ownership Program. Although intended mainly for working families, elderly and disabled families are eligible. Requirements for participation include a steady monthly income such as wages, Social Security, or other pension benefits. The minimum annual income eligibility for Seneca County is $14,500 for a non-disabled family and $9,864 for a disabled family.
In 2021, Seneca Housing, which was founded in 1972, was authorized to offer direct service to 473 families and indirect service and referrals to an estimated 1,000 additional families. They work with more than 700 landlords, apartment complexes and property managers in Seneca County.
Habitat will be hosting its 22nd annual golf outing at Silver Creek Golf Club in Waterloo July 19. Register before July 1 by emailing jenny.humphreys@mygenbank.com.
Seneca Housing will be hosting Masquerade 2021, this year’s annual Veterans Housing Fundraiser, at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre Oct. 23. A premier event in the Finger Lakes, the evening will include food stations, an open bar, live music, contests, auctions, and raffles. Buy tickets at www.senecahousinginc.org/masquerade.