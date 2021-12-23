ROCHESTER — The Rochester Business Journal’s inaugural Power List program has named Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. President and CEO Frank Hamlin III to the Power 30 Finance List.
The list includes individuals in the field of finance who have pushed innovation forward to deal with the challenges of Covid-19, have kept up with ever-changing protocols, requirements and recommendations, and have led the way through a period of tremendous uncertainty.
Hamlin is the fifth generation of the family to lead the company. He joined CNB in 2004 as a member of the board of directors.
Prior to joining the bank, Hamlin was a local defense attorney for more than a decade. He is a graduate of Canandaigua Academy and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and his law degree from Albany Law School.
