GENEVA — Fans of tool discounter Harbor Freight won’t need to drive to Canandaigua or Auburn for that sander or saw come summer.
The company is planning to open its 53rd location in New York and second in Ontario County at what is generally called Town & Country Plaza at 307 Hamilton St.
Craig Hoffman, director of communications for Harbor Freight Tools, said the company is eying a mid-summer opening at this point.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Geneva for some time, as we feel this will be more convenient for our customers in the community,” he said Monday. “Currently, they have to travel 14 miles to Canandaigua or 23 miles — and out of the county — to Auburn.”
The plaza spot works for Harbor Freight, Hoffman explained.
“We always want to wait for a location that matches our requirements: easy access, good visibility, ample parking and the right-sized space,” he said.
The nearly 20,000-square-foot plaza space will be one of the company’s larger stores, Hoffman said, adding, “but still smaller than the so-called ‘big-box’ stores in our category, which we feel is a competitive advantage. Many of our customers are professional tradespeople who want to stop off, find what they need quickly and then head off to their workshop or job site. Our other customers also find this size makes it easier to browse.”
Hoffman said those who have not shopped at Harbor Freight before will find a “full selection of quality tools and accessories in categories, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more, at the lowest prices, which has been our mission since we began 45 years ago.”
The new location is ideal for another reason, he said.
“We also chose to open in Geneva because we feel there is a wide pool of qualified applicants to join our team,” Hoffman explained. “We hire locally, and in addition to the construction workers we’ll be hiring, we’ll be bringing an additional new 25-30 jobs to the Geneva community. We consider ourselves to be one of the best places to work in the retail industry, with highly competitive pay, great benefits and the opportunity to advance in one of the fastest growing companies in retail.”
Hoffman said Harbor Freight, based in Calabasas, California, has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 20 Best Employers in Retail for two years in a row, and the top Employer for Veterans in retail for two years as well.
“They’ve also recognized us as one of the Best Employers for Women, and for Diversity, an honor we’ve also received from Diversityjobs.com for two years as well,” he added.
Those interested in working for Harbor Freight can apply at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Geneva, NY.”