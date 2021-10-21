CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC has added Chelsea Henderson to its Community Advisory Board. Henderson, a Canandaigua resident and co-founder of The Indie Queens, joins the ARC’s panel of community and business leaders that provide community-based input for the agency’s programs and services.
Ontario ARC is a not-for-profit agency founded in 1954, offering programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region. Ontario ARC is one of 36 New York State chapters of the Arc New York. The agency offers programs and services including day programs, transportation and residential services, career programs and clinical services.