GENEVA — Henkel is hosting a drive-through jobs event on Thursday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the plant, 300 Forge Ave.
Henkel officials said potential employees can stop by and meet with Henkel team members for five to 30 minutes about current openings.
You can drop off your resume or fill out an application without even leaving your car. Masks are required to participate in the event, Henkel emphasized.
Those who drop by will receive a free Henkel product.
Henkel said jobs available in a variety of shifts include expediters and warehouse workers, material handlers, production line coordinators, maintenance mechanics, compounders/mixers and blow mold associates. Pay ranges from $16.25 to $25 per hour.
To support new lines and production, the company is creating 180 new, permanent jobs at the Geneva facility.
For more information, go to henkel-northamerica.com/careers.