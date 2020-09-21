GENEVA — Henkel, new owners of the former Zotos International, is hosting a “Drive-Thru” Career Event Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 Forge Ave. for its Geneva facility.
This event will help recruit 180 highly-skilled jobs to support the recently announced site expansion and investment, which will support additional production of Dial liquid hand soap and hand sanitizers.
Interested candidates can stop by and chat with the Henkel team about current openings, drop off their resume or fill out an application — all from the comfort of their own vehicle. The Henkel team will be recruiting for a variety of positions and shifts with pay ranges from $13 to $24/hour, including:
Compounders, mixers, sanitizers, packers, expeditors, quality technicians, quality analysts, warehouse workers, material handlers, injection molders, silk screen technicians, facilities maintenance, machine mechanics, machine operators, production technicians and line coordinators
To ensure the safety and health of candidates and recruitment staff, Henkel has set up an online registration through Indeed.com, and will be stationing tents across the Geneva facility parking lot where candidates can drop off their resumes, and meet face-to-face for 5- to 30-minute interviews without having to leave their vehicles.
If candidates are unable to access the online registration, paper applications and tents will be available to those who need to apply in person.
For more information and to RSVP go to https://events.indeed.com/event/53196/