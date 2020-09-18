STARKEY — One of the Finger Lakes region’s oldest wineries is in good company once again.
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard has been selected one of Wine & Spirits Magazine’s Top 100 Wineries of 2020. It’s the 10th time the Yates County winery has been named to the list.
The magazine said Wiemer and others from around the globe earned the Top 100 recognition “for their exceptional performance in our tastings this year. Our exclusive blind tasting process revealed this diverse collection of producers from around the globe, and we honor them for their outstanding wines.”
The Winter 2020 issue of Wine & Spirits, now on the shelves, features profiles of Wiemer and the other honorees that include Selbach-Oster of Germany, Penfolds of Australia, Louis Jadot of France, Tablas Creek Vineyard of California and many others from across the globe.
“This is a great honor for us at Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, and we are proud of our team,” said Oskar Bynke, co-owner of Wiemer with Fred Merwarth, who is also the head winemaker. “Wine & Spirits Magazine has always put in the effort over the years to seek out and taste wines from our Finger Lakes region, and we appreciate that dedication.”
Wiemer said its top-scoring wines include the 2016 Noble Select Riesling Josef Vineyard (94 points), 2018 Riesling Magdalena Vineyard (93 points) and the 2018 Riesling Dry (93 points). They are among nine Wiemer wines to score over 90 points.
The magazine will give Wiemer a wider audience for its wines from Oct. 14 to 23, when, for the first time, it will host a virtual Top 100 tasting.
The magazine said two Top 100 winemakers will be featured in 30-minute sessions. They will talk about their top-scoring wines and taste them with virtual attendees. To learn more about the sessions, go to wineandspiritsmagazine.com/top100virtual.
The sessions benefit the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, which is supporting industry workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event also supports, as it has in the past, the New York/New Jersey and San Francisco Baykeeper organizations, which support protection of the embayments’ estuaries.